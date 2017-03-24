Where Denver ranks among best cities for women in tech

Two local girls take part in a breakout session during the 2016 GETT, or Girls Exploring Tomorrow's Technology. (Photo: Courtesy of Chester County Economic Development Council)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Only 24.3 percent of tech jobs in Denver are filled by women — and yet the Mile High City is tied for No. 8 in the nation in a report on the “Top 15 Cities for Women in Tech” from Smart Asset.

In its third annual report on the best cities for women in technology jobs, the personal-finance website ranks 59 major U.S. cities based on such factors as the gender-pay gap in technology, income after housing costs, women as a percentage of the tech workforce and four-year employment growth.

While Denver ranks lower than the 26.2 percent average for the 59 ranked cities, it scores better than most on the gender pay gap between women and men in tech careers. Denver-era tech women make 94.3 percent as much as men versus the national rate of 84.8 percent.

Denver women in tech jobs on average take home annual income of $56,680 after housing costs, SmartAsset says; the national average is $53,158.

