Where Denver ranks among the fastest-growing U.S. cities

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL. - How fast is Denver's population growing? Pretty fast.

Metro Denver-Aurora-Lakewood ranks 19th among major U.S. cities for the number of residents it added between 2010 and 2016 — 309,477 people. THat's a pace of about 949 new residents a week.

And its rate of population growth over that six-year span — 12.2 percent — ranks 12th in the nation among major metros.

Still, some cities are growing even faster — and others are shedding residents.

