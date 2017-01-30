Where was Fort Collins' original fort, and what went on there?

Soldiers stand in front of one of the barracks at Fort Collins in 1865 (Photo: Fort Collins Museum of Discovery)

Once upon a time, Fort Collins really was a fort.

Sure, that was more than 153,000 residents and 153 years ago — before Colorado became a state and before the Union emerged victorious from a bloody Civil War.

It's difficult to imagine what the original 82-acre military camp looked like in 1864. By scant accounts it was pretty nondescript and life at the fort was pretty boring. The soldiers were probably happy the fort was shuttered after only two years.

The original site of the humble fort that hugged the Poudre River between North College Avenue and Jefferson Street has been slow to come into its own in the modern age until a recent surge of redevelopment began in what's now called the River District.

