Which metro Denver suburbs are growing the fastest?

Lone Tree (Photo: City of Lone Tree)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - With Denver's population expected to skyrocket by more than 50 percent in the next 25 years, the suburbs surrounding the city core will likely grow, too.

In fact, many of them are already seeing double-digit percent growth, according to a new data analysis by Lawnstarter.com.

Lone Tree, with an estimated 13,175 residents in 2015, will see the highest growth, 18.6 percent, the report found. By 2035, Lone Tree's population is expected to rise to 31,265, a 20-year growth rate of a staggering 137 percent.

