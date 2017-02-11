Who pays for damage after water main breaks?

Water main break at 29th and Zuni.

DENVER - Two weeks ago, a water main break in the Lower Highlands flooded eight blocks, and even shut down lanes on Interstate 25.

The 130-year-old pipe flooded several businesses and dozens of cars near 29th and Zuni.

But if your stuff was damaged in an accidental water main break, getting help may be difficult.

9NEWS reporter Jessica Oh takes closer look at who is liable in situations like this, especially since officials say the city's prone to more breaks. Watch her report in the video above.

