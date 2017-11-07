Who wins when most voters don't vote?

For the first time in eight years, it's an Election Day in Colorado with no statewide issue on your ballot. So unlike a presidential election year - when 75 percent or so will vote - this year is more of a "meh." We're expecting 30 percent turnout.

KUSA 6:57 PM. MST November 07, 2017

