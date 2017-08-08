Why did the cattle cross the road? Because a deputy helped them!

JEFFERSON COUNTY - What's more Colorado than some deputies helping out local ranchers?
A Jefferson County Deputy was spotted doing just that. He parked his cruiser along Highway 93 so some local ranchers could move their herd of cattle safely across the road.
So, to answer that age old question - why did the cattle cross the road?
Because a Jefferson County Deputy helped them, that's why!
In the words of Jeffco's Facebook post: "Git along now little dogies!"
