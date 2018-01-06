Why the Fort Collins mayor says the repeal of net neutrality won't affect them

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

FORT COLLINS - When net neutrality was repealed by the FCC in December, the Mayor of Fort Collins wasn't worried, because of a vote the City Council just made on Tuesday.

"I think our timing is perfect," said Mayor Wade Troxell.

The repeal of net neutrality means internet providers like Comcast, could theoretically charge websites like Amazon more if the company wants faster speeds, and then throttle, or slow speeds down for the companies not willing to fork over the cash.

In previous statements Comcast has said they will not do that, but the FCC decision means they could.

"Net neutrality is another one that just plays to having a municipal utility in a natural way," said Mayor Troxell.

In November, residents voted to allow the city to create their own broadband utility, and the city council passed the measure Tuesday night.

They'll start with $1.8 million from the general fund, and the entire project will cost $150 million, paid for in bonds, and paid back by subscriber fees.

Residents will have the option of paying the city $70 dollars a month for a gigabit fiber connection straight to their home.

"It's the speed of light going down a fiber," said Mayor Troxell. "It's fast."

Fort Collins is turning the internet into a public utility like water is.

And by doing that, the repeal of net neutrality is less likely to affect them.

"So I think there's going to be more and more cities going in this direction," said Mayor Troxell.

The organization that represents the private cable companies spent 6 figures on TV ads campaigning against the city getting a broadband utility.

They said the city should focus more on public safety, and stay out of the "internet business."

Mayor Troxell calls that a false equivalence, and in about a year, residents will start being able to buy public internet.

This whole project will be available in every Fort Collins neighborhood in about 5 years.

Longmont already has broadband utility and several other cities across Colorado are working to make it happen as well.

