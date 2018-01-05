Widow of slain deputy promises to raise daughters in ‘a home that bleeds blue'

Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish leaves behind a wife and two young daughters. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The widow of the Douglas County deputy who was killed in the line of duty Sunday read the letter she never thought she’d write during his funeral Friday morning, in a church filled with hundreds of friends, family and members of law enforcement who came from across the country to pay tribute to one of their own.

Zackari Parrish III, a 29-year-old husband and father of two girls, loved his job as a deputy, his wife Gracie said. And it’s that commitment to service that she says she will continue to instill in their two young daughters.

“I promise to raise them in a home that bleeds blue,” Gracie Parrish said.

Gracie Parrish fought back tears as she described how she’d written countless letters to her husband over the years, that she uses them as a way to process and express what she’s feeling about the loss of her husband.

“Joy for the amazing 10 years I had with him, and pride for the man he was,” she said. “It’s a letter that I hope my girls can read one day, and feel every ounce of love that I have for their daddy.”

“… I promise to tell them that their daddy loved them to the moon,” Gracie added.

There was a moment of levity when Gracie Parrish said she wouldn't teach her daughters to drive herself, instead leaving it up to her husband's "brothers in blue" once they turn 16.

Zackari Parrish had been with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for seven months. Before that, he served with the Castle Rock Police Department for two years.

His first law enforcement job was at the Morrison Police Department.

Zackari Parrish’s father, Zackari Parrish II, called laying his son to rest the “hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

“Our family, we are heartbroken, and we’re grieving and we’re hurt, but we cannot do it without you,” the fallen deputy’s father told the assembled crowd of law enforcement.

Northbound Interstate 25 closed on Friday morning so that a funeral procession that was more than a mile long could take the fallen deputy to Cherry Hills Community Church.

Hundreds of members of law enforcement and the public stood on the highway, stopping to salute a man that many of them had never even met.

During the funeral service, one of his best friends said he used to call anything that impressed him "phenomenal."

And "phenomenal" was one way to describe the community support for a man who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

