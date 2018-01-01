Wife of slain DougCo deputy speaks at vigil, vows to honor husband

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The wife of fallen Douglas County deputy Zackari Parrish spoke to a packed vigil in honor of her husband on Monday night, sharing a few emotional words.

Gracie Parrish addressed a crowd at Mission Hills Church in Littleton while carrying her youngest daughter on her hip.

"I am overwhelmed with by the love and support of the community and of the nation. Never in my world would I have imagined this," Gracie began through tears.

Zack was killed early Sunday morning by an ambush shooter at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex. He leaves behind not only Gracie, but also two young daughters.

"I do will do everything in my power, Zack Parrish, to honor you," Gracie continued. "And I will raise these girls to love you."

Monday's memorial service also featured speakers from Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, and Zack's sister-in-law.

If you would like to help the Parrish family, here's how you can.

