Wildfire burning in rugged terrain near Rifle

KUSA - Crews are battling a wildfire that started burning in remote, rugged terrain near Rifle Monday.

What’s been dubbed the Clark Creek fire has grown to five acres. It’s off of Forest Service Road 245 about 14 miles north of Rifle in Garfield County, the U.S. Forest Service Said.

Four Forest Service engines, one fire crew, one law enforcement officer and one helicopter are on the scene. Crews expect to order another firefighter.

Firefighters are asking that people avoid camping in the area while they work to get the blaze under control.



