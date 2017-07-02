2 Colorado resort cities have cancelled fireworks displays

ASSOCIATED PRESS - Two Colorado resort cities have cancelled their Fourth of July fireworks displays due to the recent hot, dry weather.



Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Chief Mel Stewart says that city's display was cancelled after officials determined the show could spark a wildfire.



Little precipitation and hot weather over the past month also led the Aspen Chamber Resort Association to cancel its show. Aspen Deputy Fire Chief says the decision was made after noting the dry vegetation in the display area and in consultation with neighboring fire districts.



Canon City's display was cancelled due to a shortage of federally licensed people to ignite large displays. Hank Holloway, chairman of the Fremont County Fireworks Committee, says the show will be rescheduled for 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.



Colorado had a larger number of cancellations in 2012 and 2013.

© 2017 Associated Press