2 people seen near origin of fire near Breckenridge

(Photo: Courtesy Inciweb)

SUMMIT COUNTY - The U.S. Forest Service wants to identify two people who they say were seen hiking on the Colorado Trail near the origin of the Peak 2 fire, which started burning near Breckenridge last Wednesday.

Earlier, investigators said they believe the fire was human caused. As of Tuesday morning, the fire is 85 percent contained, but at its peak, it prompted the evacuation of hundreds of homes and led officials to tell the entire town of Breckenridge to be on standby to leave the area.

More than 400 firefighters and multiple aircraft were called in to help battle the blaze, which sent a plume of smoke into the air that was visible for miles during a busy holiday week.

The USFS says the two people they’re looking for were on the Colorado Trail above the Miners Creek Road Junction at around 11 a.m. on July 5.

Anyone who has information about their identities is asked to call the USFS at 970-262-3486 and to leave your name, number and anything you might think would be useful to investigators.

