29th Annual Triple Bypass ride canceled

(Photo: ThinkStock)

Due to safety concerns brought on by fires burning in the high country, the 29th Annual Triple Bypass scheduled for this coming weekend has been canceled.

There are fires burning on the course's route and instead of risking riders' (and by extension first responders') lives, Team Evergreen Cycling decided it would be best to simply cancel the ride this year.

"Our paramount concern is the safety of our riders, volunteers and emergency personnel," the organization says in a news release about the cancellation.

Dozens of first responders are battling fires in both Eagle and Summit counties at the time of this writing. The Peak 2 fire near Breckenridge has already forced the evacuation of 463 homes and is just a few miles from town. In a rural part of Eagle County, the Gutzler fire is up to 850 acres in the White River National Forest.

The organization says putting on the race would further tax the already strained resources of first responders in those areas, and that they didn't want to do that to them.

"Our thoughts go out to all involved emergency personnel and we will be donating this year's Sunday ride meals and hydration to those fighting the fires and protecting our National Forests, mountain towns, and communities," Team Evergreen says.

The Triple Bypass, by the way, is a 120-mile (potentially 240-mile) bicycle ride along highways, roads and bike paths from Evergreen to Avon. It will return in 2018.

Triple Festival is still going on this Saturday in Evergreen from noon to 8 p.m. If you need more details (or want more answers) head over to the organization's website at this link.

