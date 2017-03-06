3 homes lost in 30,000-acre Logan County fire

(Photo: Curt MacDougall)

Keep up with the latest from the Logan County Office of Emergency Management on Facebook here

LOGAN COUNTY - Fire officials said three homes have been lost as a result of a fast moving 30,000-plus acre grass fire in northeast Colorado.

The fire is burning in northeastern Logan County and sparked near Sterling and Proctor around 11:30 a.m.

Officials now saying they cannot confirm they are homes, only structures. Adding 'hundreds' remain threatened #9news https://t.co/BvT2uIEBNT — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) March 7, 2017

Evacuations are in place for Fleming and Haxtun (about 1,400 people) as well as three schools and the Haxtun Hospital.

Earlier in the afternoon, about 900 pre-evacuation notices were issued to residences and businesses east of County Road 49, which runs north and south of the county.

There's been no containment of the fire. Current wind conditions driving the wildland fire are gusting to 47 mph, heading straight southeast.

UPDATE: Logan Co fire 25k acres, moving SE towards Haxtun. Confirmed evacs for Haxtun and Fleming (~1400 ppl), incl. Haxtun hospital #9news — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) March 6, 2017

Fleming School and Caliche High School have been evacuated as a precaution and students are being taken to another location. Haxtun School has also evacuated to Lone Star School.

I-76 was closed for hours about 20 miles east of Sterling, according to Colorado State Patrol - Sterling for the grass fire as well as high winds and blowing smoke. Dirt and debris caused visibility issues. It opened around 6 p.m.

Open I-76 b/t Sterling & Crook — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 7, 2017

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 300 Ball Park Road in Sterling for those under the pre-evacuation notice.

There are no injuries reported.

An Air Quality and Health Advisory has been issued for wildfire smoke and blowing dust in Sedgwick, Phillips and eastern Logan Counties, including the towns of Julesburg, Amherst, Holyoke, Crook and Dailey.

There are currently 12 fire departments on scene and 70 firefighters working including Sterling, Fleming, Peetz, Merino, Crook, Haxtun, Ovid, Sedgwick, Fort Collins, Holyoke, Yuma and New Raymer.

Smoke engulfing the town of Haxtun, Colorado. 3/6/17 at 3:30 PM. Courtesy Ryan Kanode. (Photo: Ryan Kanode)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors.

This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.

The CDPHE says if visibility is less than five miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

(Photo: Curt MacDougall)

The release detailed further,

"A large wildfire in eastern Logan County to the southeast of Crook is spreading eastward due to strong westerly winds. Smoke will continue to spread to the east until the fire is contained and diminishes. The timing of fire containment is currently unknown. Additionally, the high winds have produced areas of blowing dust which has further deteriorated air quality. Blowing dust is expected to gradually decrease during the late afternoon and evening hours."

Logan County is located in extreme northeast Colorado along the Colorado-Nebraska border.

(© 2017 KUSA)