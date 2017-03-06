3 schools evacuated in Logan County due to grass fire

Smoke engulfing the town of Haxtun, Colorado. 3/6/17 at 3:30 PM. Courtesy Ryan Kanode. (Photo: Ryan Kanode)

LOGAN COUNTY - Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for hundreds of homes as a grass fire continues to spread in Logan County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Logan County Public Information Office, about 900 pre-evacuation notices have been issued to residences and businesses east of County Road 49, which runs north and south of the county.

Fleming School and Caliche High School have been evacuated as a precaution and students are being taken to another location. Haxtun School has also evacuated to Lone Star School.

I-76 is closed 20 miles east of Sterling, according to Colorado State Patrol - Sterling for the grass fire as well as high winds and blowing smoke. Dirt and debris are causing zero visibility.

Fire by I-76 Looking north from Fleming, CO courtesy 9NEWS viewer Stephanie Folk. (Photo: Stephanie Folk)

The I-76 detour is from exit 141 (Proctor) and exit 149 (Crook) to Highway 138.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 300 Ball Park Road in Sterling for those under the pre-evacuation notice.

One structure has been lost and ten others are threatened as of 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Winds are gusting upwards of 40 to 60 miles per hour in the area of the fire.

There are no injuries and none of the evacuations are mandatory at this time.

Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted Colorado Highway 59 between I-76 and Fleming is closed as a result of the fire.

An Air Quality and Health Advisory has been issued for wildfire smoke and blowing dust in Sedgwick, Phillips and eastern Logan Counties, including the towns of Julesburg, Amherst, Holyoke, Crook and Dailey.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors.

This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.

The CDPHE says if visibility is less than five miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

The release detailed further,

"A large wildfire in eastern Logan County to the southeast of Crook is spreading eastward due to strong westerly winds. Smoke will continue to spread to the east until the fire is contained and diminishes. The timing of fire containment is currently unknown. Additionally, the high winds have produced areas of blowing dust which has further deteriorated air quality. Blowing dust is expected to gradually decrease during the late afternoon and evening hours."

Logan County is located in extreme northeast Colorado along the Colorado-Nebraska border.

