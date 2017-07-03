KUSA
30-acre fire burning south of New Castle

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 6:00 PM. MDT July 03, 2017

NEW CASTLE, COLO. - A fire was reported in Garfield County on County Road 335 just south of New Castle on Monday afternoon.

According the the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, the fire has burned about 30 acres by 5:30 p.m. Monday night. It is moving toward the ridge line.

Fire crews are working to contain the flames and air support has also been called in.

The Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid County Road 335 for the time being to first responders are better able to attack the fire.

This is only one of several fires burning Monday: 

