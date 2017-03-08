32,563 acre eastern Colorado fire fully contained

(Photo: Chris Hansen, KUSA)

KUSA - More than 48 hours after a fast-moving brush fire engulfed 32,563 acres of land in northeast Colorado, crews have finally reached full containment.

Firefighters are still battling hot spots, but expect to turn operations over to local control by 5 p.m. Thursday.

The fire, which broke out at around 11 a.m. Monday near Sterling and Proctor, has destroyed four homes and 15 outbuildings between Logan and Phillips counties. While one firefighter reported a minor injury due to blowing soot and debris, no civilians were hurt.

The American Cattleman’s Association is asking people to help out local farmers and ranchers in wake of the fire: http://on9news.tv/2nfFlbb

At one point, visibility was so low that firefighters got stuck in the sand because crews couldn’t see where they were going.

The blaze transformed part of the landscape into ash – and prompted Colorado State Patrol to control Interstate 76 for hours Monday afternoon.

Three area schools were evacuated.

Logan County is located in extreme northeast Colorado along the Colorado-Nebraska border.

