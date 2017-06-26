392 Fire caused by people shooting exploding targets

KUSA - A fire in Park County that forced evacuations over the weekend was caused by people shooting exploding targets, fire officials announced Monday.
The 392 Fire sparked on June 24 about 9.5 miles northeast of Como.
Suspects attempted to extinguish the fire and remained on-scene until firefighters arrived. They're fully cooperating with the investigation, the forest service said.
As of Sunday night, the fire was 75 percent contained. It grew to 90 acres.
At its peak, it threatened one structure -- a ranch in Park County.
