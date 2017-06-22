5 SW Colorado fires may have been intentionally set

(Photo: Google Maps)

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY - Deputies believe a series of wildfires that broke out in southwestern Colorado Thursday may have been set on purpose.

The five wildfires are near Redvale, the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office said. As of around noon, three of those fires were contained.

Multiple agencies, including federal authorities and the Norwood, Ednar and Montrose City Fire Departments, responded to the fires.

Be on lookout for older 2-tone Suburban w silver stripe, heavy set white male Hwy 141 to Hwy 145. Call 911 if seen. #SMwildfire — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) June 22, 2017

Deputies are looking for an older, two-tone Chevrolet Suburban with a silver stripe that was seen taking Highway 141 to Highway 145. They believe that car is being driven by a person of interest in the blazes, who was described only as a “heavyset white man.”

He was spotted in the Broad Canyon area between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Deputies didn’t say if the fires have caused any damage or are threatening any structures.

