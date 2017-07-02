Gutzler wildfire balloons to 200 acres in a few hours

An aerial view of the blaze via @WhiteRiverNews (Photo: White River National Forest/Twitter)

The continual lack of rain and consistently high temperatures have led to several wildfires breaking out in Colorado over the last week, including a wildfire that's flared up to 200 acres just 14 miles southwest of Kremmling Sunday afternoon.

The blaze is inside the White River Forest National Park about nine miles east of State Bridge - it's burning a mix of conifer and timber, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

There are four engines, four single-engine air tankers, eight smokejumpers and a helicopter at the fire working to try and contain it.

Officials said the fire isn't threatening any structures.

