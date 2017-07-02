89 percent containment on Lightner Creek Fire

Views of the Lightner Creek fire near downtown Durango. (Photo: Durango Fire Rescue)

KUSA - Containment on a wildfire near Durango increased to 89 percent on Sunday afternoon.

The now 406-acre Lightner Creek Fire sparked last Wednesday, reportedly at a home on the 1200 block of Lightner Creek Road (C.R. 207).

That home was lost to the fire, Durango Fire and Rescue says. While they were battling that blaze, the fire spread to surrounding brush and then the fire continued to grow.

RELATED: Lightner Creek fire: Some evac orders lifted

On Saturday evening, residents on County Road 207, north of the intersection of County Road 207/208, were allowed to return home.

All pre-evacuation notices are now lifted.

While residents may return home, County Roads 207 and 208 remain closed to the public. This remains an active fire area, with firefighting operations underway.

A wildfire burning near downtown Durango is threatening hundreds of homes. (Photo: La Plata County Sheriff's Office)

The fire was spread by the high air temperature, low humidity and high winds in the area.

Sunday, firefighters will continue to build and secure existing containment lines around the fire.

Read more about fire danger here

Closures:

All recreation trails in the “Test Tracks” west of downtown Durango remain closed; including Hogsback, Leyden and Hidden Valley trails.

The Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife have closures in place on public lands east of County Road 208.

U.S. Forest Service trails in the Dry Fork area leaving the Colorado Trail into the above referenced closure are marked with signs indicating the fire closures in the Perins Peak area.

© 2017 KUSA-TV