Aircraft used to fight Spring Glade Fire could cost $100K

An airplane drops fire retardant on a wildfire burning between Loveland and Fort Collins at the Coyote Ridge Natural Area, Saturday, July 22, 2017, just south of Fort Collins, Colo (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Two days after the Spring Glade Fire scorched more than 300 acres west of Loveland, investigators said hot metal on a malfunctioning mower sparked the blaze.

Neighbors told the Coloradoan over the weekend that a contractor was mowing a field on private property when a fire sparked and quickly grew out of control amid hot, dry and windy conditions.

Investigators on Monday confirmed that was likely the fire's origin.

It took three aircraft, some 41,000 gallons of water and dozens of emergency personnel to get the blaze under control Saturday and Sunday.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2v5fcUo

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan