And you didn't think fire mitigation could be this adorable …

(Photo: Courtesy South Metro Fire)

KUSA - Fire mitigation is a very serious topic. Goats, meanwhile, are not very serious animals.

These two different things came together Saturday morning at PineRidge Terrace in Castle Pines.

That’s right: South Metro Fire Rescue is using goats for fire mitigation.

It’s actually a pretty common practice. Last year, 300 goats munched on 14 acres of open space near Castle Pines for fire mitigation.

What’s they’re doing is “reducing the vertical and horizontal continuity” of vegetation. In other words, they’re having a snack – and in doing so, they’re making it harder for fires to spread and getting into trees.

#ReadySetGoat is in PineRidge today starting at 0900. Join us to learn about #wildfire #mitigation at PineRidge Terrace in Castle Pines. pic.twitter.com/pT5uqNCbax — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 24, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV