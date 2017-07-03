At least five wildfires burning in Colorado

New Castle fire (Courtesy: Helen Ann Jones)

KUSA - Extremely dry conditions have led to a large number of wildfires across Colorado on Monday.

The largest is currently the Mill Creek Fire which has burned 220 acres north of Hayden in Routt County.

That blaze was sparked by a tree that fell on a bulldozer working in the area. No one was injured, West Routt Fire said in a tweet.

(Photo: Courtesy Routt County Fire)

Another wildfire burning southwest of Kremmling was originally estimated to be 250 acres, but a plane was able to more accurately map it's size at 97 acres Monday afternoon.

Dubbed the Gutzler Fire, it is burning a combination of mixed conifer and beetle kill just above a private ranch in the White River National Forest.

As of Monday afternoon, no evacuations or official road closures are in place, though some campers near Forest Service Road 402 and Sheephorn Creek Road have been asked to leave.

An aerial view of the blaze via @WhiteRiverNews (Photo: White River National Forest/Twitter)

Firefighters are working to make sure that a 60-acre blaze burning 50 miles west of Craig stays away from structures and private land.

What’s been named the Peekaboo Fire was ignited by lightning on Thursday and is largely burning in a remote, rugged area of Bureau of Land Management land west of Irish Canyon.

Fifteen firefighters and a helicopter are working the fire – and 60 more firefighters are expected by Tuesday.

(Photo: Courtesy BLM Colorado Facebook)

A fire was reported in Garfield County on County Road 335 just south of New Castle on Monday afternoon.

According the the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, the fire had burned about 30 acres. Fire crews are working to contain the flames and air support has also been called in.

(Photo: Lauren Milholm)

Garfield County crews are also battling a wildfire that started burning in remote, rugged terrain near Rifle Monday.

What’s been dubbed the Clark Creek fire has grown to five acres. It’s off of Forest Service Road 245 about 14 miles north of Rifle.

Firefighters are asking that people avoid camping in the area while they work to get the blaze under control.

Because of the extreme fire danger right now, many areas have burn bans or fire restrictions right now. This affects fireworks rules. Check your area: http://on9news.tv/2tKAnuf.

