Boulder County enacts immediate fire ban

KUSA - A fire ban is in effect immediately for western Boulder County because of the warm winter temperatures and low moisture.

The ban includes the mountain areas of Boulder County, which include all unincorporated areas of the county. This includes:

West of CO Highway 93, from its intersection with the southern line of Boulder County until, and including, its intersection with CO Highway 119

West of Broadway Avenue in Boulder, from its intersection with CO-119 until, and including, its intersection with US Highway 36

West of US-36, from its intersection with Broadway Avenue until it intersects with the northern line of Boulder County

West of the western boundary of the Rabbit Mountain Open Space, including its dividing line US-36

All of the Rabbit Mountain Open Space property.

The ban prohibits:

Open fires, campfires or stove fires, including charcoal barbeque and grills

Fireworks, whether using them or just possessing them

Shooting firearms for recreation, except when hunting with a valid hunting license

Smoking, save for in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while in an area three feet in diameter and cleared of anything flammable.

Operating a chainsaw without a working USDA or SAE-approved spark arrester. An operator must also have a chemical, pressurized fire-extinguisher and a round-point shovel of at least 35 inches ready to use.

An acetylene or other open-flame torch, save for in cleared areas that are at least 10 feet in diameter and with a chemical, pressurized fire-extinguisher ready to use.

Explosives

It is still allowed under the fire ban to build a fire in permanent fire pits or fire grates on developed recreation sites and private lands, and to use a portable stove, a sheepherder-type stove with a 1/4" spark arrester-type screen and a lantern that takes gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel.

The fire ban also does not affect open fires in incorporated cities and towns, although citizens need to follow their cities’ and towns’ fire regulations.

Anyone who violates the ban may be convicted of a class two petty offense and fined $500, with higher fines for subsequent offenses, along with additional civil penalties.

The ban will be in effect until the hazardous conditions have passed.

