Boulder County fire prompts Christmas evacuations

A wildfire in Boulder County late Sunday night led seven families to voluntarily leave their homes. (Photo: Boulder County)

BOULDER COUNTY - No structures were damaged after firefighters were able to quell a 17-acre wildfire that broke out late Christmas night and prompted seven families to leave their homes.

The grassfire broke out near US 36 and Lefthand Canyon Drive. Firefighters say it was stoked by high winds, and expanded quickly.

Dispatchers say the cause may have been some sort of electrical issue in the area.

The fire’s speed prompted Boulder County deputies to go door-to-door, alerting people in 22 homes they may need to leave. Seven homes left voluntarily – the rest waited and monitored the conditions.

Firefighters say the wind gave them a break just after midnight, and were able to contain the fire by 12:45 a.m.

The blaze remains under investigation.



