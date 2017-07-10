Brush fire along train tracks in Aurora

(Photo: Devin Owen)

AURORA - Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a brush fire that broke out along the railroad tracks on Smith Road Monday morning.

The fire broke out along Smith near Chambers and Tower Roads, Aurora Fire Rescue says.

It was quickly extinguished, but a photo from Aurora Fire Rescue shows charred grass in the area.

Brush fire along the railroad tracks along Smith Rd between Chambers and Tower Rd fire is under control origin & cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/tBLf1Lso23 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 10, 2017

A 9NEWS viewer sent us photos showing visible flames earlier in the day.

(Photo: Devin Owen)

(Photo: Devin Owen)

© 2017 KUSA-TV