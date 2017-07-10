KUSA
Brush fire along train tracks in Aurora

Allison Sylte, KUSA 12:35 PM. MDT July 10, 2017

AURORA - Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a brush fire that broke out along the railroad tracks on Smith Road Monday morning.

The fire broke out along Smith near Chambers and Tower Roads, Aurora Fire Rescue says.

It was quickly extinguished, but a photo from Aurora Fire Rescue shows charred grass in the area.

A 9NEWS viewer sent us photos showing visible flames earlier in the day. 

