Brush fire destroys 2 outbuildings near Byers

9NEWS at 5 p.m. 2/11/17.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 6:52 PM. MST February 11, 2017

KUSA - South Metro Fire crews battled two separate brush fires on Saturday.

The first happened at about noon, and destroyed two outbuildings near Byers off County Road 173 and Highway 36. It burned about 40 acres.

A few hours later, crews put out a 50 acre fire in Parker, near Stroh and Motsenbocker roads.

South Metro Fire says the Parker fire, and a brush fire Friday in Greenwood Village were both started by juveniles. 

