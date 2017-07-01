KUSA
Brush fire flares up near Sedalia by the outlet malls

The fire is 10 acres in size and fully contained, firefighters say.

July 01, 2017

SEDALIA - Smoke can be seen from a brush fire that flared up Saturday afternoon near Sedalia and the outlet malls in Castle Rock. 

Fire crews from both South Metro and West Douglas are tackling the fire near the railroad tracks south of Highway 67 and west of Highway 85.

West Douglas Fire tells 9NEWS the fire is 10 acres in size and contained.

Colorado State Patrol says all roads in the area are open.

