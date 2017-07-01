Brush fire flares up near Sedalia by the outlet malls

9NEWS Mountain News reporter Matt Renoux sent us this photo of the brush fire, clearly visible from the outlet malls in Castle Rock Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Matt Renoux)

SEDALIA - Smoke can be seen from a brush fire that flared up Saturday afternoon near Sedalia and the outlet malls in Castle Rock.

Fire crews from both South Metro and West Douglas are tackling the fire near the railroad tracks south of Highway 67 and west of Highway 85.

West Douglas Fire tells 9NEWS the fire is 10 acres in size and contained.

Colorado State Patrol says all roads in the area are open.

South Metro Fire provided 9NEWS with this video of the fire:

Sedalia Update - Fire burning south of Hwy 67 and west of Hwy 85. Crews from 4 fire districts on scene working. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/RnZaL5jOgA — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 1, 2017

