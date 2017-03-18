KUSA
Brush fire in Parker burns 3.5 acres

Fire crews are mopping up hot spots in Parker from a small but fast moving brush fire.It started earlier this evening around six.

PARKER – Fire crews are mopping up hot spots in Parker from a small but fast moving brush fire that broke out at about 6 p.m. 

South Metro Fire Rescue says the fire burned 3.5 acres and minorly damaged a shed. No other structures were damaged. 

Once on scene, it only took firefighter about a half hour to get the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

