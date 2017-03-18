Brush fire in Parker burns 3.5 acres

Brush fire in Parker. (Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue)

PARKER – Fire crews are mopping up hot spots in Parker from a small but fast moving brush fire that broke out at about 6 p.m.

South Metro Fire Rescue says the fire burned 3.5 acres and minorly damaged a shed. No other structures were damaged.

Once on scene, it only took firefighter about a half hour to get the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video of South Metro Firefighters working on hot spots. pic.twitter.com/Go3D1rIML2 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 19, 2017

