Brush fire in Parker burns 3.5 acres

PARKER – Fire crews are mopping up hot spots in Parker from a small but fast moving brush fire that broke out at about 6 p.m.
South Metro Fire Rescue says the fire burned 3.5 acres and minorly damaged a shed. No other structures were damaged.
Once on scene, it only took firefighter about a half hour to get the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Video of South Metro Firefighters working on hot spots. pic.twitter.com/Go3D1rIML2— SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 19, 2017
