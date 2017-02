(Photo: Elbert County Sheriff's Office)

ELBERT COUNTY - A 20-acre brush fire is prompting evacuations in the Chaparral Subdivision of Elbert County.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of evacuating multiple homes in the area.

Fire crews from Elizabeth, Rattlesnake, Kiowa, Agate and Deer Trail are on scene working to contain the fire.

