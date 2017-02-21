(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - Someone could face charges for a fire that devoured 30 acres of land southeast of Longmont on Monday.

The blaze sparked around 2 p.m. on the 300 block of Weld County Road 16 1/2.

Mountain View Fire Rescue says it started by a person burning trash on their property and was spread by the winds.

No homes burned, but at least one building was destroyed.

The Weld County Sheriff's Department has taken over the case and will make the decision about charges.

16 1/2 Fire: determined to have originated from an individual burning trash on their property which spread due to wind conditions. — Mt View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) February 21, 2017

