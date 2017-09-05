Colorado firefighters battling Montana wildifre moved for safety

Westminster firefighters in Montana are now working on the Sprague Fire in Glacier National Park. (Photo: Westminster Fire Department)

MONTANA - A team of Westminster firefighters have been working hard in Montana, battling flames from some of the more than half a million acres currently burning in that state.

The three firefighters have been working multiple spot fires, but overnight, their safety zone was compromised and they had to get out.

Now, the men have been reassigned to the Sprague Fire just west of Glacier.

Red Flag Warnings have been in effect since Monday in the area, which is seeing dangerous conditions for wildfire.

The Sprague Fire is estimated to be around 9,400 acres, with dense smoke. Evacuation orders are in place for residents and anyone in the nearby Glacier National Park.

Two wildland teams from Westminster Fire (one is a Type-6 and the other a single resource) have been assisting in Montana since mid-August.

The department has also sent one of their paramedics to assist with Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

