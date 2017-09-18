Conditions prime for wildfires across Colorado on Tuesday

(Photo: KUSA)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Gusting winds and low humidity will make for extreme wildfire risk on Tuesday throughout Northern Colorado, meteorologists warn.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning on Monday morning for portions of over a dozen counties, including most of Larimer, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning applies to all of Larimer County below 9,000 feet in elevation.

West to southwest winds will amp up Tuesday in advance of a cold front, gusting as high as 50 mph at higher elevations and 40 mph at lower elevations. The winds, combined with low relative humidity, will result in extreme fire conditions in many areas, according to the warning.

