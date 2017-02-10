Crews battle grass fire in SE Fort Collins

Grass fire burning in Fort Colins (Photo: KUSA)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Firefighters are battling a grass fire in southeast Fort Collins, just north of Duck Lake.

Crews have shut down Colorado Highway 392 (Carpenter Road) from Timberline Road to Larimer County Road 9.

Poudre Fire says smoke from the fire is visible as far as Wellington.

Northern Colorado was hit with high winds last night and into today, complicating firefighting efforts.

