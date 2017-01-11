Crews battle wind-driven fire at Cherry Creek State Park

KUSA - A passerby on Parker Road spotted a fire in Cherry Creek State Park and called 911 around 2:57 a.m. Tuesday, the Cunningham Fire Protection District says.

Ten units from South Metro Fire and the Cunningham Fire Protection District responded to the wind-driven fire.

The fire, which is estimated as between 8 and 10 acres in size, is now under control.

Crews will stay on scene to monitor the area.

