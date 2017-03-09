Crews continue battling fire in Golden overnight

(Photo: SKY9)

GOLDEN - A grass fire near the Coors brewery in Golden has burned at least 100 acres on South Table Mountain.

There is currently no containment on the fire.

Firefighters haven’t said what the cause is, but South Table Mountain Park remains closed for firefighting operations. 32nd Avenue is also closed from McIntyre to Castle Rock Road near the Coors Brewery.

Crews headed up the ridge on the north side of the South Table Mountain Fire tonight. They're hitting some of the hot spots with water. pic.twitter.com/N1lF9NR5xb — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 10, 2017

At one point on Thursday, the fire ran to the top of South Table Mountain and jumped the top of the mesa, making a quick turn in the direction of suburbs on the other side.

Firefighters were able to contain those flames and have several engines on top of the mesa overnight to ensure it does not jump again.

They are also continuing to hold lines on the south side of the fire at 32nd Ave and on the property of the Coors Brewery.

They warned residents in the area that they may see flare ups as they continue to fight the fire overnight.

South Table Mountain Fire is flaring a bit on North side near 32nd Ave. Crews are staged on the road. pic.twitter.com/7F8leVevre — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 10, 2017

It is currently not safe to send crews in from the Coors side of the fire because of the amount of dead fuel, according to Cpt. Damian Difeo with South Metro Fire Rescue.

Because there are no homes on the south side of the mountain, Difeo says they letting it continue to burn over Thursday night.

The blaze was first seen burning behind South Table Mountain about 2 miles west of 32nd Ave & McIntyre. West Metro Fire, who is assisting Fairmount Fire, says it was estimated to have burned at least 100 acres as of 9 p.m.

South Table Mountain Fire now estimated at 75 acres. Fire activity slowing a bit. Helicopter drops making progress. @FairmountFD 1/2 pic.twitter.com/T3xCuiHm3Z — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 10, 2017

Units from Golden, Fairmount, Pleasant View, Arvada, Foothills, and West Metro, North Table Mountain working on the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Red flag and high wind warnings are in place for a large potion of the Denver metro and the northeast portion of the state.

Those in the affected areas should avoid activities that could create sparks or otherwise start fires.

It was one of numerous grass fires that broke out Thursday in wake of unusually warm temperature and windy conditions.

