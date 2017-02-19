Crews prepare for wildfire season during abnormally dry February

KUSA - A vast area of of western Colorado is either abnormally dry or experiencing moderate drought.

Parts of local counties like Jefferson County are on fire restriction.

“We have fire bans in Jefferson County west of C-470 and Highway 93,” West Metro Fire Assistant Chief Jay Jackson said.

Right now, the ban is at a level one, which includes open fires, smoking in the open and bonfires.

Video 2 of 2 - Helmet Cam video from South Metro Engine 33 attacking the McAurthur Ranch Fire with @LittletonFire pic.twitter.com/LemxCBFFB6 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 19, 2017

Jackson says it's common to have large grass fires in the winter, but this winter has been especially dry and warm with record-breaking temperatures.

“We haven't had any snow in a month," Jackson said. "Very low precipitation the fuels on the ground are very dry."

When comparing the snowfall totals from this year to last year, January only has a difference of over an inch. Last February, our area got 11.6 inches of snow, but this month there is no trace.

The high risk for grass fires is coming at a time when crews are getting Wildland Fire certified. Sunday, they worked on completing the physical fitness requirements.

West Metro fire crews say even though they are looking ahead to what could be an active fire season, just about anything can happen in their 126-mile coverage area.

