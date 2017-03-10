Crews work fire near Idaho Springs

Fire near Idaho Springs (Photo: Andrew Sorensen)

KUSA - The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office confirms there's a wildland fire south of Idaho Springs.

It is located in forest service property, hidden in the wilderness area. Calls initially came in just after 2:15 p.m. Friday.

The size of the fire is unknown at this time. Several agencies have responded.

Heavy smoke visible from I70 in Idaho Spgs. Sheriff's office tells me no estimate on size yet #9news pic.twitter.com/fQpANcDCkR — Andrew Sorensen (@AndrewSorensen1) March 10, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with the networks of 9NEWS for more information.

