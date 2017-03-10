KUSA
Crews work fire near Idaho Springs

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office confirms there's a wildland fire south of Idaho Springs

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 5:08 PM. MST March 10, 2017

KUSA - The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office  confirms there's a wildland fire south of Idaho Springs.

It is located in forest service property, hidden in the wilderness area. Calls initially came in just after 2:15 p.m. Friday.

The size of the fire is unknown at this time. Several agencies have responded. 

This is a developing story. Stay with the networks of 9NEWS for more information. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


