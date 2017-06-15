Dead Dog Fire 95 percent contained

RANGELY, COLO. - The Dead Dog Fire has been 95 percent contained, Colorado Division of Emergency Management tweeted.
The fire sparked on June 10, and burned almost 18,000 acres on Colorado’s western slope near the Utah border.
Thursday, it was determined to be human caused.
Investigators are looking into the exact cause and have not said why they believe it to be started by a person.
#DeadDogFire Update: 95% Containment | 17,731 Acres from @RBSODISPATCH and https://t.co/6pD675jtLM— CO - Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) June 16, 2017
RELATED: Dead Dog Fire was human caused
RELATED: Fast-moving Dead Dog Fire near Rangely now pushing 18,000 acres
InciWeb said that as containment increases in the coming days, fire resources will be demobilized. It also said that Rio Blanco County Road 1 / Moffat County Road 134, on the fire's west side, is now open.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs