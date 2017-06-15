Dead Dog Fire 95 percent contained

The Dead Dog Fire near Rangely, Colorado. [Photo Courtesy Carrie Swails Photography] (Photo: Carrie Swails Photography)

RANGELY, COLO. - The Dead Dog Fire has been 95 percent contained, Colorado Division of Emergency Management tweeted.

The fire sparked on June 10, and burned almost 18,000 acres on Colorado’s western slope near the Utah border.

Thursday, it was determined to be human caused.

Investigators are looking into the exact cause and have not said why they believe it to be started by a person.

InciWeb said that as containment increases in the coming days, fire resources will be demobilized. It also said that Rio Blanco County Road 1 / Moffat County Road 134, on the fire's west side, is now open.

