Dead Dog fire jumps to 16,000 acres Tuesday near Rangely

The Dead Dog Fire near Rangely, Colorado. [Photo Courtesy Carrie Swails Photography] (Photo: Carrie Swails Photography)

RANGELY - A fast-moving wildfire on Colorado's western slope has ballooned to more than 16,000 acres into Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday night, the Dead Dog fire was estimated at roughly 5,000 acres, but winds and warm, dry weather have fueled the fire. Crews reported winds of up to 70 miles per hour.

On Tuesday morning, The Type 2 Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Team Black assumed command of the fire, which as of noon on Tuesday was estimated at 16,470 acres.

The Dead Dog Fire near Rangely, Colorado. [Photo Courtesy Carrie Swails Photography] (Photo: Carrie Swails Photography)

It is burning sagebrush, pinyon juniper and cheat grass on Bureau of Land Management land.

This is a map of the fire's general location, 10 miles west of Rangely, Colorado on the Western Slope.

A public meeting for the Dead Dog - and nearby Hunter - fire is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the EEC building in Rangely (402 West Main Street).

Updates are posted here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV