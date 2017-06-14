Dead Dog Fire was human caused

The Dead Dog Fire near Rangely, Colorado. [Photo Courtesy Carrie Swails Photography] (Photo: Carrie Swails Photography)

RANGELY, COLO. - Fire officials have determined that the fire that has burned almost 18,000 acres on Colorado's western slope was started by a person.

The Dead Dog Fire is burning near Rangely.

Investigators are still looking into the exact cause of the the fire and have not said what led to the conclusion that it was human caused.

The fire is currently 10 percent contained. Most of the activity is now on the northeast side of the burn area.

It is burning sagebrush, pinon juniper and cheat grass on Bureau of Land Management land.

Some roads in the area remained closed as crews work to put out the fire.

