You might still see smoke, but the DougCo brush fire is now contained

(Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue)

KUSA - The brush fire that prompted a pre-evacuation order for thousands of homes near Highlands Ranch Friday evening did not grow overnight and is now fully contained, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Nevertheless, people in the area may still see smoke Saturday afternoon and through the night as crews continue mop-up work.

More than 200 handcrew members were sent to the scene and air support remained on Saturday to fight the 46-acre fire.

On Friday, the sheriff's office initially said they were evacuation orders that impacted 3,800 homes -- something that it eventually downgraded, and finally cancelled all together.

#range5fire morning update: Fire has not grown over night. 220 handcrew members onscene with air support on standby. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 16, 2017

South Metro Fire says steep terrain, limited water and changing weather prompted the pre-evacuation order.

The perimeter of the evacuation was south of Wildcat Reserve Parkway, east of Broadway and to the west of McArthur Ranch Road.

There was no southern perimeter because after that, it's rural.

#Range5Fire Update: No growth overnight. Smoke will be visible today. Expect to see LE & Fire crews in the area. https://t.co/tyXORBDkjv pic.twitter.com/EamIO3oyCl — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 16, 2017

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted the blaze was near the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Center, which according to Google Maps is east of Santa Fe Drive and south of West Titan Road.

Photos shared by 9NEWS viewers showed a large plume of smoke Friday that was visible for miles -- but that has since gotten smaller. Flames were visible from Sky9.

@SouthMetroPIO responding to brush fire near Highlands Ranch Law Training Center. Smoke is visible. More information to come. — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 16, 2017

South Metro Fire tweeted that the blaze has grown to 46 acres and firefighters are headed to the area to protect structures.

Command is watching weather and proactively sending firefighters to protect structures. 46 acres. pic.twitter.com/A2SNYMWyvo — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 16, 2017

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office asked people to avoid the area because of the numerous fire and police units that were there responding to the blaze, which has been dubbed the Range 5 Fire.

© 2017 KUSA-TV