Dry, warm weather creates high fire danger

(Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - It won’t be as windy, but there’s still high fire danger Thursday along the Front Range.

This comes after three brush fires on Wednesday afternoon disrupted traffic and caused evacuations near rush hour.

The first was reported along Highway 285 between Morrison and Conifer at around 1 p.m. This blaze spread to six acres and temporarily threatened 13 homes. It was contained within two hours.

Another brush fire delayed RTD’s A-Line after it broke out near Pena Boulevard and 64th Avenue. No structures were threatened.

A third fire broke out at Thornton Parkway and Conifer Road, closing southbound Interstate 25 at 104th Avenue for a short time.

No one was injured fighting any of those fires, which were stoked by unseasonably dry and windy conditions.

Fire danger will persist on Thursday during a time of year where people don’t typically expect fires.

PREVIOUS STORY: Strong winds fuel fires across Front Range

Wednesday’s fires are another reminder not to throw cigarette butts out your car window and to be mindful of fire danger.

It will stay warm through the rest of the week, with highs expected to reach from 66 to 71 on Thursday and afternoon highs from 72 to 77 degrees on Friday – a possible record.

You can check out the full forecast here: http://on9news.tv/2hcqpHZ

(© 2017 KUSA)