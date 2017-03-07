Eagle firefighters to help out in Kansas

(Photo: Greater Eagle Fire Protection District)

EAGLE, COLO. - A crew of three firefighters and a tactical tender are being sent from The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District to fight fires in the area of Dodge City, Kansas, a press release from the district said.

The crew is expected to join a strike team in Dodge City with several others from Colorado’s fire departments.

Requests for assistance started coming in after several grass fires escalated Monday afternoon around southern Dodge City.

The original request came from Kansas to Colorado’s available agencies, and another came from Grand Junction Air Center, which manages all wildland emergency resources on the western slope of Colorado.

