Farmers in need of supplies after northern Colorado fire

KUSA – The Colorado Farm Bureau has created a disaster relief fund for farmers and ranchers impacted by a wildfire that burned 30,000 acres in northeast Colorado.

The fire, which is now 80 percent contained, has destroyed four homes and 15 outbuildings between Logan and Phillips County.

A number of area farmers have reported damaged fields, facilities and equipment, along with the loss of livestock due to the fire.

They are in need of everything from hay and feed to fencing supplies and individuals willing to provide trucking equipment.

Donations can be taken to CHS Grainland in Haxtun.

100 percent of the proceeds raised by CFB will be donated to the farmers and ranchers affected.

Contact Rick Unrein at 970-520-3565 for more information about dropping off donations.

