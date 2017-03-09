Fire burning near Coors in Golden

(Photo: SKY9)

GOLDEN - A grass fire was spotted burning in the foothills near the Coors Brewery in Golden Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was seen burning behind South Table Mountain about 2 miles west of 32nd Ave & McIntyre. West Metro Fire, who is assisting Fairmount Fire, says it's estimated to be 75 acres as of 6 p.m.

Firefighters haven’t said what the cause is, but South Table Mountain Park is closed for firefighting operations.

South Table Mountain Fire now estimated at 75 acres. Fire activity slowing a bit. Helicopter drops making progress. @FairmountFD 1/2 pic.twitter.com/T3xCuiHm3Z — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 10, 2017

Units from Golden, Fairmount, Pleasant View, Arvada, Foothills, and West Metro, North Table Mountain working on the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Red flag and high wind warnings are in place for a large potion of the Denver metro and the northeast portion of the state.

(Photo: NWS Forecast Office Boulder, CO)

Those in the affected areas should avoid activities that could create sparks or otherwise start fires.

It was one of numerous grass fires that broke out Thursday in wake of unusually warm temperature and windy conditions.

