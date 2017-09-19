Fire burning near Dillon grows to 25 acres

An air attack on the Tenderfoot2 Fire (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

KUSA - Firefighters and air resources are continuing work to suppress a wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon east of Dillon.

The Tenderfoot 2 Fire sparked at about 5 p.m., and has now burned nearly 25 acres in sage and heavy timber near some high tension power lines, fire officials said.

For that reason, Xcel Energy asked to cut power for firefighter safety. A small neighborhood nearby is now without power.

The Corinthian Hills and Oro Grande neighborhoods are being closely monitored as high winds could change the fire's path at a moment's notice.

#Tenderfoot2 (note hashtag update)

Public briefing 7 p.m. tonight in Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake

Dillon Dr. at Dillon Town Council meeting pic.twitter.com/qAqjp2MJYF — White River Forest (@WhiteRiverNews) September 19, 2017

No one has been evacuated and no homes are threatened at this time.

For safety reasons, the U.S. Forest Service has closed the Tenderfoot Mountain area between Straight Creek Road and Frey Gulch Road, including the Oro Grande and Tenderfoot Mountain Trails. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

