Fire burning northwest of Steamboat Springs explodes to 400+ acres in hours

(Photo: Christian Sabia)

KUSA - A fire burning about 16 miles northwest of Steamboat Springs has forced some people to be ready to leave home at a moment's notice.

The Deep Creek Fire grew from 2 acres to 419 acres in only a few hours Monday near the Wolf Mountain Ranch between Milner and Hayden., according to Steamboat Today. The fire is burning near the intersection of Routt County 52 and U.S. Highway 40.

As of 6 p.m., the fire was burning less than a mile from structures at Wolf Mountain Ranch.

NEW: Steer Park (CO-RTX) 16mi NW of Steamboat Springs, CO. (40 35 58 N X 107 06 36 W). 100+ac. A/T, LP ordered. 2 SEATS, A/A on Scene. — Predictive Services (@RMACCNewsNotes) September 4, 2017

This fire comes as Colorado prepares for another hazy and smoky day in the Front Range. Smoke from wildfires in fires burning in western Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon wafted south to Colorado on Monday.

There is also smoke from the California fires looping around the air currents.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for wildfire smoke. It will remain in effect until at least Tuesday morning, mostly for areas below 7,000 feet.

© 2017 KUSA-TV